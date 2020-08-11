 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

New Zealand’s 102-day ‘coronavirus-free’ status ends as Auckland back in lockdown after 4 new cases emerge

11 Aug, 2020 12:41
Get short URL
New Zealand’s 102-day ‘coronavirus-free’ status ends as Auckland back in lockdown after 4 new cases emerge
New Zealand's PM Jacinda Ardern. © Reuters / Feline Lim

Authorities in New Zealand said on Tuesday they were shutting down the largest city, Auckland, after four new coronavirus cases were discovered.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Auckland would move to level-three restriction from noon on Wednesday as a “precautionary approach.” People should stay away from work and school, and gatherings of more than 10 people would again be restricted. The curbs would be applied for three days until Friday.

“This is something we have prepared for,” Ardern told reporters, adding that the source of the virus was unknown.

“We have had a 102 days and it was easy to feel New Zealand was out of the woods. No country has gone as far as we did without having a resurgence. And because we were the only ones, we had to plan. And we have planned,” she said.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies