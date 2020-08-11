Israel reduces troop deployment on border with Syria & Lebanon

Israel’s military has announced a reduction of forces on its northern border with Syria and Lebanon, after deploying reinforcements in recent weeks in response to a spike in tensions. “Troop reinforcements in the area are being reduced,” an army statement said on Monday.

Being technically at war with northern neighbors Lebanon and Syria, Israel maintains a military presence along the frontier.

Over the past three weeks, Israel has twice struck Syrian military targets in response to border unrest, AFP said. Israel also said that it had repelled an attempt by Hezbollah fighters to penetrate the border, but the Shiite group denied any involvement in the incident.