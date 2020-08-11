 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israel reduces troop deployment on border with Syria & Lebanon

11 Aug, 2020 13:27
Israel reduces troop deployment on border with Syria & Lebanon
A UN peacekeepers vehicle drives in the southern Lebanese village of Khiam, near the border with Israel, Lebanon, July 28, 2020. © Reuters / Aziz Taher

Israel’s military has announced a reduction of forces on its northern border with Syria and Lebanon, after deploying reinforcements in recent weeks in response to a spike in tensions. “Troop reinforcements in the area are being reduced,” an army statement said on Monday.

Being technically at war with northern neighbors Lebanon and Syria, Israel maintains a military presence along the frontier.

Over the past three weeks, Israel has twice struck Syrian military targets in response to border unrest, AFP said. Israel also said that it had repelled an attempt by Hezbollah fighters to penetrate the border, but the Shiite group denied any involvement in the incident.

