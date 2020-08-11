 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Egyptians vote for new Council of Senators with coronavirus restrictive measures in place

11 Aug, 2020 10:50
Egyptians vote for new Council of Senators with coronavirus restrictive measures in place
A man stands in a sanitizing gate, outside a school used as a polling station, to cast his vote during Egypt’s Senate elections in Cairo, Egypt, August 11, 2020. © Reuters / Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Egypt’s citizens began voting on Tuesday for members of a newly created second chamber of parliament, with restrictive measures in place aimed at curbing a resurgence of coronavirus infections.

The Council of Senators – an advisory body without legislative powers – will include 200 elected members and 100 appointed by the president.

Nearly 63 million people out of a total population of more than 100 million are eligible to vote. As in Egypt’s main parliamentary chamber, supporters of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi are expected to dominate.

The Senate will enhance political participation, officials say. However, the buildup to the elections was low key, which commentators attributed to the coronavirus pandemic and a lack of awareness about the new chamber, Reuters said.

