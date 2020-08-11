Egyptians vote for new Council of Senators with coronavirus restrictive measures in place

Egypt’s citizens began voting on Tuesday for members of a newly created second chamber of parliament, with restrictive measures in place aimed at curbing a resurgence of coronavirus infections.

The Council of Senators – an advisory body without legislative powers – will include 200 elected members and 100 appointed by the president.

Nearly 63 million people out of a total population of more than 100 million are eligible to vote. As in Egypt’s main parliamentary chamber, supporters of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi are expected to dominate.

The Senate will enhance political participation, officials say. However, the buildup to the elections was low key, which commentators attributed to the coronavirus pandemic and a lack of awareness about the new chamber, Reuters said.