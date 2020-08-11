 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Japan supports G7 framework as Trump says he may still invite Russia

11 Aug, 2020 09:35
US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 25, 2019. © Reuters / Andrew Parsons / Pool / File Photo

Japan’s top government spokesman said on Tuesday it was extremely important to maintain the framework of the Group of Seven (G7) meetings. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga’s comment came after US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he has not decided whether to invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to this year’s summit meeting, Reuters reports.

The G7 includes Germany, France, Britain, Italy, Japan, and Canada in addition to the United States. Russia participated in the then G8 group until 2014.

Suga also said it is up to the United States, this year’s chair nation, to decide what form the forthcoming summit meeting will take.

Germany has rejected a proposal by Trump to invite Russia back into the group, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on July 27.

