Gaza crossing closed after Palestinians send incendiary balloons into Israel

On Tuesday, Israel closed one of its main border crossings with the Gaza Strip. The decision was made after Palestinians launched incendiary balloons that set fire to areas on the Israeli frontier, Reuters reports.

More than 30 fires were set around border communities by balloons carrying incendiary devices launched from Hamas-run Gaza, Israeli media said.

“The Kerem Shalom Crossing will be closed for the passage of all goods, with the exception of the entry of essential humanitarian equipment and fuel,” according to Israel’s Defense Ministry. Kerem Shalom is one of three main Gaza border crossings with Israel and Egypt, and it is where most goods pass through daily.

Palestinian officials say the closure will particularly affect the delivery of construction materials.