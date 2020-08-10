 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Slovakia expels 3 staff at Russian embassy, Moscow ‘will retaliate’

10 Aug, 2020 18:05
Get short URL
Slovakia expels 3 staff at Russian embassy, Moscow ‘will retaliate’
European Union and Slovakian flags. © Reuters / Yves Herman

Slovakia has expelled three staff at the Russian embassy in Bratislava, the Slovak Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

“According to information from the Slovak intelligence services, their activities were in contradiction with the Vienna convention on diplomatic relations,” Reuters quoted a ministry spokesman as saying in an emailed statement.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday it will respond in kind to Slovakia’s expulsion of Russian diplomats, RIA Novosti reported.

The diplomatic workers were declared persona non grata on August 6, according to Slovak media.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies