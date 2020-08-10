Slovakia expels 3 staff at Russian embassy, Moscow ‘will retaliate’

Slovakia has expelled three staff at the Russian embassy in Bratislava, the Slovak Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

“According to information from the Slovak intelligence services, their activities were in contradiction with the Vienna convention on diplomatic relations,” Reuters quoted a ministry spokesman as saying in an emailed statement.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday it will respond in kind to Slovakia’s expulsion of Russian diplomats, RIA Novosti reported.

The diplomatic workers were declared persona non grata on August 6, according to Slovak media.