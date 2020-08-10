Tikhanovskaya demands Belarus presidential election results be declared void

Opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya in her complaint to the Central Election Commission (CEC) demanded on Monday that the published results of the vote be declared void. She also wants a recount of the votes at some polls or a repeat election to be conducted there, spokeswoman of her electoral headquarters Anna Krasulina told TASS.

“Due to the violations of the legislation that occurred during the vote count, a recount of votes is needed… In case the recount is impossible to conduct, the election at some polling stations should be considered void based on Article 79 of the electoral code,” she added.

According to the electoral authorities, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko is winning the election with 80.08 percent of the vote. Tikhanovskaya has 10.09 percent, according to the (CEC).

Law enforcement agencies detained about 3,000 people while dozens of protesters and policemen were injured in Minsk and other cities in clashes after the election.