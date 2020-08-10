WHO trusts G7 to reach consensus on how to act on crises amid overhaul talk – official

The World Health Organization trusts the Group of Seven countries to reach a consensus on how to approach health crises such as the coronavirus, according to Mike Ryan, head of WHO’s emergencies program.

“We are all vulnerable to risks, we need to find global solutions,” Ryan said on Monday. “We trust the G7 will play a major part in that in the months and years to come.”

France and Germany have quit talks on reforming the WHO in frustration at attempts by the US to lead the negotiations, despite its decision to leave the WHO, Reuters reported, citing three officials.

The move is seen as a setback for President Donald Trump. Washington, which holds the rotating chair of the G7, had hoped to issue a joint roadmap for a sweeping overhaul of the WHO in September, two months before the US presidential election.