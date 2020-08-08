 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Turkey to allow Lebanon use Mersin port until Port of Beirut recovers from deadly explosions – vice president

8 Aug, 2020 10:45
Members of forensic team walk near rubble at Beirut's port area, Lebanon. August 7, 2020. © Mohamed Azakir / Reuters

“We have stated that our port of Mersin may be used by Lebanon until the reconstruction of the Port of Beirut is complete,” Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay told reporters. He said that Lebanon may use the country’s Mediterranean Sea port for customs clearance and storage space.

Oktay visited Beirut on Saturday and met with Lebanese President Michel Aoun, as rescue teams continue to clear the rubble in search of victims of the two powerful blasts that devastated much of the capital. More than 150 people were killed and 60 more are believed to be missing.

Officials linked the explosions to a large stash of ammonium nitrate stored in Beirut’s port, but the exact cause of the blasts is yet to be determined. 

