Turkey to allow Lebanon use Mersin port until Port of Beirut recovers from deadly explosions – vice president

“We have stated that our port of Mersin may be used by Lebanon until the reconstruction of the Port of Beirut is complete,” Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay told reporters. He said that Lebanon may use the country’s Mediterranean Sea port for customs clearance and storage space.

Oktay visited Beirut on Saturday and met with Lebanese President Michel Aoun, as rescue teams continue to clear the rubble in search of victims of the two powerful blasts that devastated much of the capital. More than 150 people were killed and 60 more are believed to be missing.

Officials linked the explosions to a large stash of ammonium nitrate stored in Beirut’s port, but the exact cause of the blasts is yet to be determined.

