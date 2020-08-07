Hezbollah leader denies group had arms at Beirut port, calls for transparent probe into blast

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Friday denied statements made in Lebanon and abroad that the group had arms warehoused at Beirut port. He also called for a just and transparent investigation into blast that occurred there on Tuesday.

“We know more about the port of Haifa than the port of Beirut,” the Jerusalem Post quoted him as saying. “The port of Beirut is not our responsibility, whereas the port of Haifa is part of our defense strategy.”

In a televised speech, Nasrallah said that Tuesday’s huge explosion in the Lebanese capital was an exceptional event in the country’s modern history which required internal unity and calm, and that it should not be politicized.

He also praised the solidarity shown by countries around the world and said this presented an opportunity for Lebanon, Reuters reports. Lebanon is grappling with a deep economic crisis.