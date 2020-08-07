 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Turkey restarts drilling in E. Mediterranean as energy exploration dispute with Greece continues

7 Aug, 2020 11:50
Turkey restarts drilling in E. Mediterranean as energy exploration dispute with Greece continues
Turkish drilling vessel Yavuz is escorted by Turkish Navy frigate TCG Gemlik in the eastern Mediterranean Sea off Cyprus, August 6, 2019. © Reuters / Murad Sezer

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Turkey has resumed drilling operations in the eastern Mediterranean as Greece had not kept its promises regarding energy exploration in the region, Reuters reports. Erdogan was speaking to reporters after Friday prayers at the Hagia Sophia mosque.

NATO allies Turkey and Greece have long been at loggerheads over overlapping claims for hydrocarbon resources and tensions have flared up between them again.

In late July, Ankara said it could pause energy-exploration operations in the eastern Mediterranean Sea for a while, pending talks with Greece.

