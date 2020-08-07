 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Poland rules out new nationwide lockdown despite virus spike

7 Aug, 2020 10:14
Poland rules out new nationwide lockdown despite virus spike
Mariacka street in the usually crowded Main Town in Gdansk, Poland, March 22, 2020. © Reuters / Radu Sigheti

Poland reported 809 coronavirus cases on Friday, the sixth record daily rise in two weeks. However, Deputy Prime Minister Jacek Sasin ruled out a new nationwide lockdown.

Poland sees no need for new curbs aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus, despite the number of daily cases hitting record highs, Deputy Health Minister Janusz Cieszynski said on Friday.

The previous day, the government imposed stricter rules on a number of Polish counties, including compulsory wearing of face masks outside the home, Reuters reports.

According to the Health Ministry, most of the cases were in and around big cities including the capital Warsaw, Katowice and Krakow.

