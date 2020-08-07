Poland rules out new nationwide lockdown despite virus spike

Poland reported 809 coronavirus cases on Friday, the sixth record daily rise in two weeks. However, Deputy Prime Minister Jacek Sasin ruled out a new nationwide lockdown.

Poland sees no need for new curbs aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus, despite the number of daily cases hitting record highs, Deputy Health Minister Janusz Cieszynski said on Friday.

The previous day, the government imposed stricter rules on a number of Polish counties, including compulsory wearing of face masks outside the home, Reuters reports.

According to the Health Ministry, most of the cases were in and around big cities including the capital Warsaw, Katowice and Krakow.