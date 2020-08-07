 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Police remove tent camps in Bulgaria as anti-govt protesters vow to stay

7 Aug, 2020 14:23
A protester lays under an umbrella at a road blockade as part of an anti-government demonstration in Sofia, Bulgaria, July 30, 2020. © Reuters / Stoyan Nenov

Bulgarian police on Friday removed dozens of tent camps that had blocked key city intersections across the country amid continuing anti-government protests.

Police said they cleared away tents in the capital of Sofia during the early morning hours and briefly detained 12 people. Police Commissioner Toni Todorov said authorities respect and guarantee the rights of citizens to protest peacefully but that such activity can not violate the rights of other Bulgarians.

The protesters vowed to erect even more road blockades, AP reports. The mostly young demonstrators accuse those in power of refusing to fight corruption and suppressing freedom of speech.

