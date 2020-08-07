N. Korean leader orders officials to provide food & shelter for hundreds of families after floods

Kim Jong-un has ordered North Korean officials to provide food and shelter for hundreds of families who lost their homes in floods, the KCNA state news agency said on Friday.

Heavy rain across the Korean peninsula has brought flooding to both North and South Korea in recent days. Concern is growing about damage to North Korean crops and its potential impact on food supplies, Reuters reports.

Kim made the remarks while inspecting a flood-hit part of North Hwanghae Province, on the border of South Korea. Torrential rain for several days has inundated more than 730 single-story houses, destroying 179 of them, and flooded rice-growing land, according to KCNA. There were no reports of casualties.

South Korea on Thursday donated $10 million to the UN World Food Program for its efforts to help North Korean children and women. Parts of South Korea have seen more than 40 consecutive days of rain, the longest monsoon since 2013, and more is expected across the peninsula.