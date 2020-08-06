 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Greece & Egypt sign deal on exclusive economic zone amid tensions with Turkey

6 Aug, 2020 17:25
Greek PM Alexis Tsipras speaks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi during a trilateral summit between Greece, Cyprus and Egypt, on the island of Crete, Greece, October 10, 2018. © Reuters / Stefanos Rapanis

Egypt and Greece signed an agreement on Thursday, designating an exclusive economic zone in the eastern Mediterranean between the two countries, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said. The area contains promising oil and gas reserves.

Shoukry made the announcement after meeting his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias in Cairo, Reuters reports. The agreement is within the framework of international law and contributes to security and stability in the region, Dendias said.

Cairo and Athens are at odds with Turkey, which last year angered the two states by signing a maritime delimitation agreement with the internationally recognized Libyan government. The move escalated disputes over potential offshore gas reserves in the eastern Mediterranean.

