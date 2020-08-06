 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US imposes sanctions on individuals & company ‘contributing to instability in Libya’

6 Aug, 2020 14:55
A street near the Treasury Department in Washington, US. © Reuters / Jonathan Ernst

Washington on Thursday imposed sanctions on three individuals and a Malta-based company, accusing them of acting as a network of smugglers and of contributing to instability in Libya.

The US Treasury Department said in a statement it blacklisted Faysal al-Wadi, accusing the Libyan national of having smuggled drugs and Libyan fuel into Malta. Also blacklisted were two associates, Malta-based company Alwefaq Ltd, and the vessel Maraya, which the Treasury said Wadi had used in his alleged smuggling operations.

The Treasury also said that “competition for control of smuggling routes, oil facilities, and transport nodes is a key driver of conflict in Libya and deprives the Libyan people of economic resources.” Thursday’s action freezes any US assets of those blacklisted and generally bars Americans from dealing with them.

“Faysal al-Wadi and his associates have smuggled fuel from Libya and used Libya as a transit zone to smuggle illicit drugs,” Reuters reported Deputy Treasury Secretary Justin Muzinich as saying.

