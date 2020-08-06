 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Switzerland widens list of Covid-19 risk countries to all outside Schengen area, with exceptions

6 Aug, 2020 13:40
Anglers stand on a shipping pier on the banks of Lake Zurich, in Zurich, Switzerland, August 6, 2020. © Reuters / Arnd Wiegmann

Swiss authorities have amended their list of countries that pose a risk from high rates of coronavirus infection to all outside Europe’s passport-free Schengen zone, barring some exceptions.

The exceptions include Australia, Ireland, Japan, Canada, South Korea and New Zealand, the government said on Thursday.

The move, which aims to curb the spread of the coronavirus, takes effect on Saturday. It tightens a list that was expanded only on Wednesday, when mainland Spain was added.

Switzerland’s health minister said that new country-wide measures to check the recent spike in coronavirus cases are unlikely at present, Reuters reported.

