Switzerland widens list of Covid-19 risk countries to all outside Schengen area, with exceptions

Swiss authorities have amended their list of countries that pose a risk from high rates of coronavirus infection to all outside Europe’s passport-free Schengen zone, barring some exceptions.

The exceptions include Australia, Ireland, Japan, Canada, South Korea and New Zealand, the government said on Thursday.

The move, which aims to curb the spread of the coronavirus, takes effect on Saturday. It tightens a list that was expanded only on Wednesday, when mainland Spain was added.

Switzerland’s health minister said that new country-wide measures to check the recent spike in coronavirus cases are unlikely at present, Reuters reported.