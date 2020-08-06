 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Norway halts reopening, reimposes 10-day quarantine for 3 European states

6 Aug, 2020 17:50
Prime Minister of Norway Erna Solberg. © Reuters / NTB Scanpix / Lise Aserud

Norway is halting its planned easing of coronavirus restrictions and will likely reimpose others to prevent a full lockdown of society, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Thursday. “We need to slow down now to avoid a full stop down the road,” Solberg told reporters.

Earlier, Norway said it will reimpose a 10-day quarantine from Saturday for all travelers from France, Switzerland and the Czech Republic, due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in those countries.

Norway will also reimpose quarantine for people traveling from Monaco and from certain regions in neighboring Sweden, while lifting quarantine obligations for other regions, Reuters said. Authorities in Oslo are also discussing whether to update guidelines on the wearing of face masks in crowded spaces.

