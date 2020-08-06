Norway halts reopening, reimposes 10-day quarantine for 3 European states

Norway is halting its planned easing of coronavirus restrictions and will likely reimpose others to prevent a full lockdown of society, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Thursday. “We need to slow down now to avoid a full stop down the road,” Solberg told reporters.

Earlier, Norway said it will reimpose a 10-day quarantine from Saturday for all travelers from France, Switzerland and the Czech Republic, due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in those countries.

Norway will also reimpose quarantine for people traveling from Monaco and from certain regions in neighboring Sweden, while lifting quarantine obligations for other regions, Reuters said. Authorities in Oslo are also discussing whether to update guidelines on the wearing of face masks in crowded spaces.