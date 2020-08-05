 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
President Aoun urges other states to speed up assistance to Lebanon as France’s Macron to visit Beirut on Thursday

5 Aug, 2020 11:41
Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun visits the site of Tuesday’s blast in Beirut’s port area, Lebanon, August 5, 2020. © Reuters / Dalati Nohra

President Michel Aoun said on Wednesday that a transparent investigation into a powerful blast that rocked Beirut would reveal the circumstances of what happened as soon as possible. Aoun also appealed to other nations to speed up assistance to Lebanon, which was already grappling with an economic meltdown.

The country’s main grain silo at Beirut port was destroyed in a blast on Tuesday, leaving the nation with less than a month’s reserves of the grain, but still with enough flour to avoid a crisis, Reuters quoted the economy minister as saying.

French President Emmanuel Macron will fly to Beirut on Thursday and will meet the country’s political figures, his office said. Macron has already ordered French emergency assistance be sent to Lebanon, a country with deep historical ties to France.

