Vietnam says contagion ‘under control’ in virus epicenter, but 2 more provinces affected

5 Aug, 2020 10:55
Police officers set up a barricade on a street in Danang, Vietnam as the city started 15 days quarantine, July 28, 2020. © Reuters / Trinh Quoc Dung / VNA

A new coronavirus outbreak in Vietnam spread to two more provinces on Wednesday, the country’s health minister said. However, the country’s Covid-19 task force declared the contagion “under control” in the central city where the outbreak began.

It was first reported on July 25 in the tourist resort city of Danang and has spread to major urban centers like Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. Authorities have since closed entertainment venues, have restricted gatherings and have tested tens of thousands of people.

Aggressive contact-tracing, targeted testing and strict quarantining has helped Vietnam contain earlier outbreaks. It is now battling infections in at least 10 cities and provinces, after going more than three months without domestic transmission, Reuters reports.

