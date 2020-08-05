Israeli military sets up coronavirus task force ‘to cut chain of infection’

The Israeli military said on Wednesday it was establishing a coronavirus task force aimed at cutting the chain of infection in the country. The new force will begin operating next week and will connect all the different bodies under one umbrella.

The unit, headed by a brigadier general, will operate a sampling center, a quarantine center, recovery hotels, an evaluation complex, and an epidemiological investigations center, AP reports.

The Defense Ministry has long advocated utilizing the military’s vast infrastructure and resources to combat the spread of the virus but has been rebuffed until now because of inter-government squabbling.