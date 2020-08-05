 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Israeli military sets up coronavirus task force ‘to cut chain of infection’

5 Aug, 2020 16:55
Get short URL
Israeli military sets up coronavirus task force ‘to cut chain of infection’
PM Benjamin Netanyahu attends a graduation ceremony of new Israeli Air Force pilots in Hatzerim military base near the city of Beersheba, Israel, June 25, 2020. © Reuters / Ariel Schalit / Pool

The Israeli military said on Wednesday it was establishing a coronavirus task force aimed at cutting the chain of infection in the country. The new force will begin operating next week and will connect all the different bodies under one umbrella.

The unit, headed by a brigadier general, will operate a sampling center, a quarantine center, recovery hotels, an evaluation complex, and an epidemiological investigations center, AP reports.

The Defense Ministry has long advocated utilizing the military’s vast infrastructure and resources to combat the spread of the virus but has been rebuffed until now because of inter-government squabbling.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies