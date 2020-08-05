Japan’s holidaymakers should refrain from domestic travel – top doctors’ association

Regional governments in Japan should act independently to contain a resurgence of coronavirus infections, and holidaymakers should refrain from domestic travel, the country’s top doctors’ association warned on Wednesday.

Japan Medical Association president Toshio Nakagawa cautioned against traveling around the country as the Obon ancestor-honoring holiday season begins. Local governments should decide for themselves whether to issue mandatory restrictions on business or travel, Nakagawa added.

The country imposed a nationwide state of emergency in April that was lifted for all regions in late May. But as cases increase in Tokyo and other pockets, policymakers have been hesitant to reinstate a nationwide emergency declaration, Reuters said.

Okinawa Prefecture in the south declared a state of emergency on Monday. Aichi Prefecture in central Japan was reported to be doing the same on Wednesday.