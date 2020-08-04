‘We can’t risk going backwards’: Ireland to take very cautious approach to easing coronavirus restrictions, Varadkar says

Ireland plans to take “a very cautious approach” to easing Covid-19 restrictions in the coming weeks, Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has said.

Tuesday’s statement came ahead of a government meeting that will decide whether to reopen bars or ease travel restrictions, Reuters reported.

“I know that is going to come as a further blow to some of the sectors that are not being reopened, but we just can’t risk going backwards,” he told reporters in Dublin, following advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team.