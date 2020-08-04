 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

‘We can’t risk going backwards’: Ireland to take very cautious approach to easing coronavirus restrictions, Varadkar says

4 Aug, 2020 15:59
Get short URL
‘We can’t risk going backwards’: Ireland to take very cautious approach to easing coronavirus restrictions, Varadkar says
Dublin, Ireland, March 15, 2020. © Reuters / Lorraine O'Sullivan

Ireland plans to take “a very cautious approach” to easing Covid-19 restrictions in the coming weeks, Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has said.

Tuesday’s statement came ahead of a government meeting that will decide whether to reopen bars or ease travel restrictions, Reuters reported.

“I know that is going to come as a further blow to some of the sectors that are not being reopened, but we just can’t risk going backwards,” he told reporters in Dublin, following advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies