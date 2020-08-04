Greece reports highest single-day increase in virus infections in weeks

The top scientific adviser in Greece has warned against complacency over continuing risks from coronavirus, after the country reported its highest single-day increase in infections in weeks.

Authorities reported 121 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday after a steady rise over the past 10 days. Tuesday’s tally was the highest since April 22, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 4,855 since the start of the outbreak in late February. There have been 209 deaths recorded in total, Reuters said.

Professor Sotiris Tsiodras, who gave his first public briefing after a more than two-month hiatus, said there had been no pressure on the public health system, but cautioned that the situation could get out of hand without vigilance.

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday announced a limited government reshuffle to improve performance on health and EU fund management.