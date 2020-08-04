Denmark's state epidemiologist doesn’t recommend reopening society further – report

The state epidemiologist of Denmark said on Tuesday he could not recommend proceeding to the next phase of reopening society during the coronavirus outbreak, Ingenioeren media reported.

“It is not something that I can recommend from a healthcare perspective that you go ahead with,” Kare Molbak, director of the state’s Serum Institute, was quoted as saying.

The government and parliament are due to begin discussing the fourth phase of reopening, including nightclubs, this month. The weekly number of people infected with Covid-19 in the country has risen in the past couple of weeks, Reuters said.