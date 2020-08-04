 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Denmark's state epidemiologist doesn’t recommend reopening society further – report

4 Aug, 2020 12:54
Cars queue at a border crossing, after Denmark opened its borders to Germany following lockdowns related to the coronavirus, in Krusaa, Denmark, June 15, 2020. © Reuters / Ritzau Scanpix / Claus Fisker

The state epidemiologist of Denmark said on Tuesday he could not recommend proceeding to the next phase of reopening society during the coronavirus outbreak, Ingenioeren media reported.

“It is not something that I can recommend from a healthcare perspective that you go ahead with,” Kare Molbak, director of the state’s Serum Institute, was quoted as saying.

The government and parliament are due to begin discussing the fourth phase of reopening, including nightclubs, this month. The weekly number of people infected with Covid-19 in the country has risen in the past couple of weeks, Reuters said.

