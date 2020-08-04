 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Afghanistan convenes grand assembly of elders on Friday to decide fate of Taliban prisoners

4 Aug, 2020 13:41
Get short URL
Afghanistan convenes grand assembly of elders on Friday to decide fate of Taliban prisoners
Afghans attend a consultative grand assembly, known as Loya Jirga, in Kabul, Afghanistan, April 29, 2019. © Reuters / Omar Sobhani

The government of Afghanistan will convene a grand assembly of elders, known as a loya jirga, in Kabul on Friday. The centuries-old institution will decide the fate of hundreds of prisoners the Taliban insists should be released before entering peace talks with the government.

A pact reached by US and Taliban negotiators in Doha in February had agreed that 5,000 Taliban prisoners should be released from Afghan jails as a precondition for the militant movement holding talks with the government. President Ashraf Ghani’s government has released all but 400, saying their crimes were too grave.

On Sunday, it declared that a loya jirga, a traditional consultative gathering of elders, community leaders and politicians was needed to debate what to do with the remaining prisoners. On Tuesday, the government fixed the date.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies