 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Thailand’s PM asks student-led protesters ‘not to create chaos’

4 Aug, 2020 10:43
Get short URL
Thailand’s PM asks student-led protesters ‘not to create chaos’
A protest demanding the resignation of Thailand’s PM, Prayuth Chan-ocha, in Bangkok, Thailand, August 3, 2020. © Reuters / Athit Perawongmetha

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha on Tuesday asked student-led protesters “not to create chaos” in Thailand, after some broke longstanding taboos by openly calling for reform of the constitutional monarchy, Reuters reports.

General Prayuth, a former army chief who staged a coup six years ago and has led military-backed governments ever since, also promised that parliament would consider protesters’ demands to amend the constitution. “I beg people not to create chaos at this time. We are solving these problems together,” he told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

The prime minister said he was “worried” about the young protesters who have been gathering in small groups across the country calling for the dissolution of parliament and for new elections.

Opposition activists say that, under the constitution, General Prayuth was virtually assured of staying on as prime minister by the creation of a junta-appointed Senate after the disputed 2019 general election.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies