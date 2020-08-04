‘Second wave of epidemic’ already in Germany, highly likely this autumn or winter in France – experts

Germany is contending with a second wave of the coronavirus, the head of the country's doctors' union said in an interview published on Tuesday. The number of daily confirmed coronavirus cases has risen steadily in recent weeks.

“We are already in a second, shallow upswing,” Susanne Johna, president of Marburger Bund, which represents doctors in Germany, told the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper. She said there was a danger that a suppression of containment measures would fritter away the success Germany had achieved so far. She urged people to stick to social distancing, hygiene rules, and to wear masks.

In France, the top scientific body said “it is highly likely that we will experience a second epidemic wave this autumn or winter” as the country grapples with a marked increase of new cases of the disease over the past two weeks, Reuters reports.

The situation is under control “but it is precarious with a surge of virus circulation this summer,” the scientific committee on the disease said.