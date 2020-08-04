 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Second wave of epidemic’ already in Germany, highly likely this autumn or winter in France – experts

4 Aug, 2020 09:40
A social distancing sign in Dortmund, Germany, June 27, 2020. © Reuters / Ina Fassbender / Pool

Germany is contending with a second wave of the coronavirus, the head of the country's doctors' union said in an interview published on Tuesday. The number of daily confirmed coronavirus cases has risen steadily in recent weeks.

“We are already in a second, shallow upswing,” Susanne Johna, president of Marburger Bund, which represents doctors in Germany, told the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper. She said there was a danger that a suppression of containment measures would fritter away the success Germany had achieved so far. She urged people to stick to social distancing, hygiene rules, and to wear masks.

In France, the top scientific body said “it is highly likely that we will experience a second epidemic wave this autumn or winter” as the country grapples with a marked increase of new cases of the disease over the past two weeks, Reuters reports.

The situation is under control “but it is precarious with a surge of virus circulation this summer,” the scientific committee on the disease said.

