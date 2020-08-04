Joint Commission on Iran’s nuclear deal may meet in near future – Russian deputy FM

The Joint Commission on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program is considering the possibility of holding a meeting in the near future, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

“An in-person meeting is possible, it is under consideration,” he told TASS. “No date has been set yet but it’s not a matter of distant future,” Ryabkov said.

The meeting’s date will depend on the further easing of lockdown measures, including transport restrictions, the Russian diplomat noted.

The previous meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission, which involved political directors, took place in Vienna, Austria in February 2020.