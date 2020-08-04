 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Joint Commission on Iran’s nuclear deal may meet in near future – Russian deputy FM

4 Aug, 2020 14:10
Get short URL
Joint Commission on Iran’s nuclear deal may meet in near future – Russian deputy FM
An Iranian flag flutters amongst other flags in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria, September 9, 2019. © Reuters / Leonhard Foeger

The Joint Commission on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program is considering the possibility of holding a meeting in the near future, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

“An in-person meeting is possible, it is under consideration,” he told TASS. “No date has been set yet but it’s not a matter of distant future,” Ryabkov said.

The meeting’s date will depend on the further easing of lockdown measures, including transport restrictions, the Russian diplomat noted.

The previous meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission, which involved political directors, took place in Vienna, Austria in February 2020.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies