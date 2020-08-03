 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Vietnam has no plans for nationwide lockdown, says August to be ‘decisive’ in containing coronavirus

3 Aug, 2020 12:59
A soldier sprays disinfectants on a road from a military vehicle amid the spread of the coronavirus disease in Da Nang, Vietnam, August 3, 2020. © Reuters / Vo Van Dung / VNA

Vietnam has no plans for a nationwide lockdown, the government said. “We will only implement social distancing in areas considered virus epicenters, and will not pursue a widespread lockdown,” Mai Tien Dung, the government’s spokesman, told a monthly meeting of reporters on Monday.

Selective lockdown measures will allow the government to achieve the dual goals of containing the virus and boosting the economy at the same time, Dung said. “If there’s an infection in a hamlet, we will lock down that hamlet only, not the whole district or the whole province,” he added.

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc told officials that “early August will be the decisive time within which to stop the virus from spreading on a large scale,” Reuters reports.

