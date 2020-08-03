 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Poland’s top court confirms Duda as president, declares complaints insufficient to void election results

3 Aug, 2020 15:36
Polish President Andrzej Duda addresses his supporters following the announcement of the presidential election’s exit poll results in Pultusk, Poland, July 12, 2020. © Reuters / Adam Stepien / Agencja Gazeta

The Supreme Court of Poland on Monday upheld the re-election of President Andrzej Duda. The court decided that complaints about the validity of the presidential election did not necessitate a rerun.

The ruling paves the way for Duda to take the oath of office before both chambers of parliament on Thursday, AP reports. The court evaluated some 6,000 election complaints from voters as well as from the team of the candidate that Duda faced in a runoff, the liberal Warsaw mayor Rafal Trzaskowski.

Duda won 51.03 percent of the vote and Trzaskowski 48.97 percent in the July 12 election.

Ninety-two alleged violations were found to be justified, but the court said the irregularities did not affect the election’s outcome. The justices said the complaints from Trzaskowski’s team lacked the necessary evidence about the time and location of the alleged breaches.

