French PM urges vigilance as major cities make mask-wearing outdoors compulsory in many areas

3 Aug, 2020 11:25
French PM urges vigilance as major cities make mask-wearing outdoors compulsory in many areas
An employee works on the production of health protection masks at the Kolmi-Hopen company's factory in Saint-Barthelemy-d'Anjou, France, February 5, 2020. © Reuters / Stephane Mahe

PM Jean Castex urged France on Monday to remain as vigilant as possible against Covid-19, which has shown signs of a resurgence in the country. “We must not let our guard down,” Castex told reporters in Lille, where masks are now compulsory in many of the northern city’s pedestrian areas and parks.

“The virus is not on holiday, and neither are we,” Reuters quoted Castex as saying. He added that it was vital that France avoided another nationwide shutdown.

People will have to wear masks outdoors in many of the major areas of the southern French city of Nice, Mayor Christian Estrosi said on Monday, including parts of the tourist spot of the Promenade des Anglais.

The measures for Nice coincide with similar new rules to make the wearing of masks compulsory outdoors in several major French cities.

