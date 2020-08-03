 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Duterte agrees to place Philippines’ capital, outlying provinces back under lockdown from Tuesday after medics’ advice

3 Aug, 2020 14:43
Filipinos stranded due to the coronavirus disease restrictions cram inside a baseball stadium for a government program that transport them back to their provinces, in Rizal Memorial Sports Complex, Manila, Philippines, July 25, 2020. © Reuters / Eloisa Lopez

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has agreed to place the capital and outlying provinces back under a lockdown after medical groups warned that the country was waging “a losing battle” against the coronavirus. The move also comes amid an alarming surge in infections.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said on Monday that metropolitan Manila, the capital region of more than 12 million people, and five densely populated provinces will revert to stricter quarantine restrictions for two weeks starting on Tuesday.

The move, which economic officials oppose, will again prohibit non-essential travel outside of homes, AP said. Duterte relaxed the country’s lockdown on June 1 in an effort to restart the stalled economy.

Under the new restrictions, police checkpoints will return to ensure only authorized people, including medical personnel and workers in vital companies, venture out of their homes. Other businesses previously allowed to partly reopen will again be closed.

