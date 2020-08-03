Duterte agrees to place Philippines’ capital, outlying provinces back under lockdown from Tuesday after medics’ advice

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has agreed to place the capital and outlying provinces back under a lockdown after medical groups warned that the country was waging “a losing battle” against the coronavirus. The move also comes amid an alarming surge in infections.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said on Monday that metropolitan Manila, the capital region of more than 12 million people, and five densely populated provinces will revert to stricter quarantine restrictions for two weeks starting on Tuesday.

The move, which economic officials oppose, will again prohibit non-essential travel outside of homes, AP said. Duterte relaxed the country’s lockdown on June 1 in an effort to restart the stalled economy.

Under the new restrictions, police checkpoints will return to ensure only authorized people, including medical personnel and workers in vital companies, venture out of their homes. Other businesses previously allowed to partly reopen will again be closed.