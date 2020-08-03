 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Pakistan’s mediation between Iran & Saudi Arabia at US request is going slowly, PM Khan says

3 Aug, 2020 13:40
Pakistan's PM Imran Khan. © Reuters / Saiyna Bashir

Pakistan’s mediation efforts between Gulf rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran have been making slow progress, PM Imran Khan said on Monday. After the mediation was prompted by Washington, former cricket great Khan in October visited Tehran and Riyadh to facilitate talks, after attacks on Gulf oil interests that the US blamed on Iran, Reuters said.

“Our mediation between Iran and Saudi Arabia has not stopped and we are making progress, but slowly,” Khan told Qatar-based Al Jazeera in extracts the broadcaster released from an interview. “We have done our best to avoid a military confrontation between Iran and Saudi Arabia, and our efforts have succeeded,” Khan was quoted as saying.

Shia Muslim Iran has long been at odds with Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia, the US' Gulf ally. US-Iran frictions worsened when President Donald Trump’s administration withdrew in mid-2018 from the JCPOA nuclear deal with Tehran.

