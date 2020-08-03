 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Germany to begin mandatory testing of travelers this week

3 Aug, 2020 08:39
Get short URL
Germany to begin mandatory testing of travelers this week
A protest near the Brandenburg Gate against the government's restrictions amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Berlin, Germany, August 1, 2020. © Reuters / Fabrizio Bensch

Mandatory testing of travelers returning to Germany from countries with a high risk of coronavirus infection will take effect later this week, Health Minister Jens Spahn said in Berlin on Monday.

“We have first drafts,” Reuters quoted the minister as saying. “We want to coordinate this well with the states because they need to be able to implement it at airports and train stations,” he told German broadcaster ARD.

On Saturday, thousands marched in Berlin to protest against measures imposed in Germany to stem the coronavirus pandemic, saying they violated people’s rights and freedoms.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies