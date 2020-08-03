Germany to begin mandatory testing of travelers this week

Mandatory testing of travelers returning to Germany from countries with a high risk of coronavirus infection will take effect later this week, Health Minister Jens Spahn said in Berlin on Monday.

“We have first drafts,” Reuters quoted the minister as saying. “We want to coordinate this well with the states because they need to be able to implement it at airports and train stations,” he told German broadcaster ARD.

On Saturday, thousands marched in Berlin to protest against measures imposed in Germany to stem the coronavirus pandemic, saying they violated people’s rights and freedoms.