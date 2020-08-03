Australia’s Victoria state tightens lockdown measures

Australia’s state of Victoria entered its first full day under stricter lockdown measures on Monday, after declaring a state of disaster and imposing a nightly curfew in the state capital Melbourne.

The second-most populous state has the harshest restrictions in Australia. The country has had 18,361 coronavirus cases and 221 deaths, but now risks losing control of the virus in Victoria, Reuters reported.

For the next six weeks, a daily curfew from 8pm to 5am bars nearly five million Melbourne residents from leaving their houses except for work or to receive or give care.

Melbourne residents are not allowed to move any further than 5km (three miles) away from their homes with limited exceptions. Recreational activities and most home visits are no longer allowed. Residents may only spend one hour exercising outdoors in groups not exceeding two. All schools will move to remote learning from Wednesday.