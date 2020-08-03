 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Beijing suspends extradition deal with New Zealand

3 Aug, 2020 07:45
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin. © Reuters / Tingshu Wang

China said on Monday that it would be suspending its extradition agreement with New Zealand. The move comes in response to Wellington suspending its existing extradition treaty with Hong Kong. The decision was announced by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin.

On July 28, Beijing announced the suspension of Hong Kong’s extradition treaties with Canada, Australia, and Britain. The decision followed similar moves by those countries over China’s new security law.

Late last week, China’s embassy in Germany condemned Berlin’s suspension of its extradition treaty with Hong Kong. Germany earlier cited the postponement of an election in the Chinese city as the reason for the move.

