Beijing suspends extradition deal with New Zealand

China said on Monday that it would be suspending its extradition agreement with New Zealand. The move comes in response to Wellington suspending its existing extradition treaty with Hong Kong. The decision was announced by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin.

On July 28, Beijing announced the suspension of Hong Kong’s extradition treaties with Canada, Australia, and Britain. The decision followed similar moves by those countries over China’s new security law.

Late last week, China’s embassy in Germany condemned Berlin’s suspension of its extradition treaty with Hong Kong. Germany earlier cited the postponement of an election in the Chinese city as the reason for the move.