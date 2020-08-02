Yemen’s Houthi rebels say they’ve downed a US-made spy drone

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Multiple bomb blasts in front of jail compound in Afghanistan, 20 injured - officials
2 Aug, 2020 14:25
FILE PHOTO: A Houthi fighter mans a machine gun mounted on a military truck. © Reuters / Khaled Abdullah

The Houthi rebels’ air defense has shot down a US-made drone over the Jizan Region of Yemen near the border with Saudi Arabia, their spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, announced.

The small RQ20 Puma hand-launched UAV was hit “by an appropriate weapon,” he added.

Saree didn’t specify if the drone belonged to Saudi Arabia, which has been waging a US-supported military campaign against the Houthis since 2015, or any other party.

The rebels, who control much of the country, including capital Sanaa, have been shooting down UAVs (unarmed aerial vehicles) quite frequently. The most prominent target they destroyed was a $15 million US-operated advanced MQ-9 Reaper attack drone last summer.

