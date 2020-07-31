 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Argentina extends lockdown until August 16 as coronavirus cases rise

31 Jul, 2020 18:01
Demonstrators take part in a protest against the national government and the quarantine measures in the city of Buenos Aires, Argentina, July 9, 2020. © Reuters / Agustin Marcarian

Argentina will extend a mandatory lockdown until August 16 as its coronavirus cases continue to rise, President Alberto Fernandez said on Friday. The lockdown, which has been the strictest in the capital Buenos Aires, was due to expire on Sunday.

The South American nation has seen its caseload spike in recent weeks and recorded a record daily tally on Thursday with 6,377 new cases. There are now 185,373 confirmed cases and 3,466 deaths, Reuters reported.

“The big problem that we have had in the last 15 days is that we relaxed, we felt that it was contained,” Fernandez said. Argentina has been under lockdown since March 20. Restrictions were previously relaxed in many parts of the country.

