Cyprus makes mask-wearing compulsory in large indoor spaces, ramps up testing at airports

Cyprus made mask-wearing compulsory on Friday, for all indoor areas where people gather in large numbers, like malls and supermarkets. It is also significantly ramping up random coronavirus testing at its two main airports.

An upsurge of new confirmed cases in the last week has alarmed authorities, AP reported. Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said that a rollback of coronavirus restrictions, combined with a low infection rate, led to “excessive complacency” by some people.

Starting midnight Friday, anyone not wearing a mask in busy places like hospitals, banks and churches faces a fine of $366.

Random testing at airports will increase from 600 to 1,000 a day, with emphasis on Cypriots returning from vacation. The maximum number of passengers on public transport is again being cut to half of the vehicle’s capacity.