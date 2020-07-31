 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Cyprus makes mask-wearing compulsory in large indoor spaces, ramps up testing at airports

31 Jul, 2020 15:56
A woman wearing a protective mask is seen in an empty street in Nicosia, Cyprus, March 15, 2020. © Reuters / Yiannis Kourtoglou

Cyprus made mask-wearing compulsory on Friday, for all indoor areas where people gather in large numbers, like malls and supermarkets. It is also significantly ramping up random coronavirus testing at its two main airports.

An upsurge of new confirmed cases in the last week has alarmed authorities, AP reported. Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said that a rollback of coronavirus restrictions, combined with a low infection rate, led to “excessive complacency” by some people.

Starting midnight Friday, anyone not wearing a mask in busy places like hospitals, banks and churches faces a fine of $366.

Random testing at airports will increase from 600 to 1,000 a day, with emphasis on Cypriots returning from vacation. The maximum number of passengers on public transport is again being cut to half of the vehicle’s capacity.

