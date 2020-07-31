‘Normality will return in December’: Duterte extends coronavirus curbs in Philippines

The Philippines reported Southeast Asia’s biggest daily jump in new coronavirus cases for a second straight day on Friday. President Rodrigo Duterte extended restrictions in the capital Manila to quell the spread and promised normality would return in December, Reuters said.

Duterte also said in a televised address the country would be given priority in supplies should China make a breakthrough with a Covid-19 vaccine and the poorest Filipinos would be treated with it first.

The Philippines this month recorded the region’s largest daily rise in coronavirus deaths and on Friday its biggest daily jump in new cases for the second successive day, with 4,063 infections.