‘Normality will return in December’: Duterte extends coronavirus curbs in Philippines

31 Jul, 2020 12:15
President Rodrigo Duterte speaks during his State of the Nation Address at the plenary hall of the House of Representatives in Quezon City, Philippines, July 27, 2020. © Reuters / Presidential Photos

The Philippines reported Southeast Asia’s biggest daily jump in new coronavirus cases for a second straight day on Friday. President Rodrigo Duterte extended restrictions in the capital Manila to quell the spread and promised normality would return in December, Reuters said.

Duterte also said in a televised address the country would be given priority in supplies should China make a breakthrough with a Covid-19 vaccine and the poorest Filipinos would be treated with it first.

The Philippines this month recorded the region’s largest daily rise in coronavirus deaths and on Friday its biggest daily jump in new cases for the second successive day, with 4,063 infections.

