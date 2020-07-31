 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
EU-Britain post-Brexit talks to run into October – UK’s negotiator

31 Jul, 2020 13:57
British Brexit negotiator David Frost and Britain's Ambassador to the EU Tim Barrow in Brussels, Belgium, June 29, 2020. © Reuters / John Thys / Pool / File Photo

The United Kingdom and the European Union have agreed to continue discussing a free-trade deal until October 2, British chief negotiator David Frost has said.

“Negotiating rounds will take place in August and in September, unless agreed otherwise between the parties,” according to a document Frost posted on Twitter on Friday.

Round Seven will be held on August 17-21 in Brussels, Round Eight on September 7-11 in London. The two sides are expected to conduct Round Nine on September 28-October 2, Reuters reports. 

