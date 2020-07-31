EU-Britain post-Brexit talks to run into October – UK’s negotiator

The United Kingdom and the European Union have agreed to continue discussing a free-trade deal until October 2, British chief negotiator David Frost has said.

“Negotiating rounds will take place in August and in September, unless agreed otherwise between the parties,” according to a document Frost posted on Twitter on Friday.

Round Seven will be held on August 17-21 in Brussels, Round Eight on September 7-11 in London. The two sides are expected to conduct Round Nine on September 28-October 2, Reuters reports.