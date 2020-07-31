Germany’s Foreign Ministry warns against travel to 3 virus-hit Spanish regions

The Foreign Ministry in Berlin warned against unnecessary tourist trips to the Spanish regions of Catalonia, Aragon and Navarre on Friday.

People returning to Germany from these region will be required to go into quarantine for 14 days unless they can present a negative test for Covid-19, the ministry said on its website.

Earlier on Friday, Germany’s Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases put the three Spanish regions, including Catalonia, home to Barcelona, on its list of countries designated high-risk for the novel coronavirus, Reuters said.

On Monday, Germany said it would make coronavirus tests mandatory at airports for all returning holidaymakers from high-risk areas.