 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Germany’s Foreign Ministry warns against travel to 3 virus-hit Spanish regions

31 Jul, 2020 12:45
Get short URL
Germany’s Foreign Ministry warns against travel to 3 virus-hit Spanish regions
People perform taekwondo during a protest against the closure of gyms, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, at Sant Jaume square in Barcelona, Spain, July 27, 2020. © Reuters / Albert Gea

The Foreign Ministry in Berlin warned against unnecessary tourist trips to the Spanish regions of Catalonia, Aragon and Navarre on Friday.

People returning to Germany from these region will be required to go into quarantine for 14 days unless they can present a negative test for Covid-19, the ministry said on its website.

Earlier on Friday, Germany’s Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases put the three Spanish regions, including Catalonia, home to Barcelona, on its list of countries designated high-risk for the novel coronavirus, Reuters said.

On Monday, Germany said it would make coronavirus tests mandatory at airports for all returning holidaymakers from high-risk areas.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies