UK’s first Covid-19 tracing app launched in Northern Ireland

31 Jul, 2020 11:50
Social distancing markers are seen in Belfast, Northern Ireland, May 6, 2020. © Reuters / Jason Cairnduff

Northern Ireland on Friday launched the United Kingdom’s first Covid-19 tracker app. This is also the first one that can trace users in another country, the Republic of Ireland, who have been in contact with someone suffering from the disease.

The developer NearForm hopes the app will become a blueprint eventually synching up all of Europe. Earlier this month it launched a similar app in the Republic of Ireland, Reuters said. Cases can now be traced across the island's open border by two separate health services.

Britain moved to the Apple and Google model last month when it ditched a homegrown model initially due to be released in May.

