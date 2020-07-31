 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

French regions ‘can now make face masks mandatory’ in outdoor public spaces, Health Minister Veran says

31 Jul, 2020 09:15
Get short URL
French regions ‘can now make face masks mandatory’ in outdoor public spaces, Health Minister Veran says
French Health Minister Olivier Veran in Paris, July 21, 2020. © Reuters / Bertrand Guay / Pool

French Health Minister Olivier Veran said that local government officials will now be able to make wearing face masks in outdoor public spaces mandatory to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“This decision can be taken locally, depending on the situation of the epidemic in each region,” Veran tweeted.

The country’s health authorities reported 1,377 additional confirmed cases of the new coronavirus on Thursday. This brought  the total to 186,573 and moved the seven-day average above the 1,000 threshold for the first time since the first half of May, when France eased its lockdown, Reuters said.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies