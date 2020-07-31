 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

3-day ceasefire begins in Afghanistan as Taliban & Kabul ‘preparing for peace talks’

31 Jul, 2020 08:39
Get short URL
3-day ceasefire begins in Afghanistan as Taliban & Kabul ‘preparing for peace talks’
A NATO helicopter flies over the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, June 29. 2020. © Reuters / Omar Sobhani

A three-day ceasefire between Taliban and government forces began on Friday in Afghanistan during the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha. A car bomb killed at least 17 people in the country’s east just hours before the truce, while the Taliban denied any involvement, AFP reported.

The third official truce in nearly 19 years of war is slated to last for the duration of Eid al-Adha. President Ashraf Ghani and the Taliban have both signaled that peace talks could begin straight after Eid, amid widespread calls for the warring parties to extend the ceasefire.

Under a deal signed by the Taliban and the US in February, “intra-Afghan” talks were slated to start in March. The negotiations were delayed amid political infighting in Kabul and as a contentious prisoner exchange dragged on.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies