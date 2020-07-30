Trump will be only world leader to address UN in person in September as others to send videos – envoy

US President Donald Trump hopes to address the United Nations General Assembly in person in September, his UN envoy said on Thursday. All other world leaders are expected to send videos instead of traveling to New York amid the coronavirus pandemic, Reuters said.

The annual high-level gathering had been shaping up to be a weeklong celebration of the 75th anniversary of the world body.

“We’re hoping that President Trump will actually be speaking in person in the General Assembly. He will be the only world leader to be speaking in person,” US Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft told the Meridian International diplomacy think tank. “Obviously we’re going to be focused on human rights issues, on transparency, on accountability,” she added.

The US is traditionally the second country after Brazil to address the General Assembly, which is due to start this year on September 22.