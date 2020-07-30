 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Norway to reimpose 10-day quarantine on travelers from Belgium

30 Jul, 2020 13:51
Customs and police officers are seen at the border between Norway and Sweden, in Svinesund, Norway, March 16, 2020. © Reuters / Vidar Ruud / NTB Scanpix / File Photo

Norway will reimpose a 10-day quarantine requirement for people arriving from Belgium starting August 1 after a rise in coronavirus cases there, the Foreign Ministry in Oslo said in a statement on Thursday.

Oslo last week reimposed restrictions on travel from Spain in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

On July 15, Norway lifted the quarantine requirement for more than 20 European countries, including Spain, as well as three of the 21 counties of neighboring Sweden. On Friday, Norway decided to lift the measure for an additional four Swedish counties.

Authorities also lifted quarantine requirements for people arriving from Hungary, but will keep them in place for Portugal, Luxembourg, Romania, Bulgaria and Croatia.

