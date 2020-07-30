Norway to reimpose 10-day quarantine on travelers from Belgium

Norway will reimpose a 10-day quarantine requirement for people arriving from Belgium starting August 1 after a rise in coronavirus cases there, the Foreign Ministry in Oslo said in a statement on Thursday.

Oslo last week reimposed restrictions on travel from Spain in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

On July 15, Norway lifted the quarantine requirement for more than 20 European countries, including Spain, as well as three of the 21 counties of neighboring Sweden. On Friday, Norway decided to lift the measure for an additional four Swedish counties.

Authorities also lifted quarantine requirements for people arriving from Hungary, but will keep them in place for Portugal, Luxembourg, Romania, Bulgaria and Croatia.