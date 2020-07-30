Spain wants British govt to list some areas as virus-safe, urges it to allow ‘travel corridors’

Madrid is trying to persuade the British government to put some Spanish regions on its safe travel list. Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya says the UK’s decision last weekend to require people arriving from Spain to self-isolate for 14 days was based on Spain’s recent national surge in coronavirus cases.

Gonzalez Laya told Radio Euskadi on Thursday that some Spanish regions are not badly affected, and suggested Britain could allow “travel corridors” between those regions and the UK.

On Wednesday, Spain reported its highest daily number of new coronavirus infections in almost three months, with 1,153. However, the Balearic Islands, including vacation hotspots such as Ibiza and Mallorca, had one new case while the Canary Islands, another popular destination for British tourists, had seven, AP reports.