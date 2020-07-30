 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Spain wants British govt to list some areas as virus-safe, urges it to allow ‘travel corridors’

30 Jul, 2020 09:28
Cyclists ride through the volcanic lansdcape of Timanfaya National Park, Lanzarote, Canary Islands, Spain, February 25, 2020. © Reuters / Russell Boyce

Madrid is trying to persuade the British government to put some Spanish regions on its safe travel list. Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya says the UK’s decision last weekend to require people arriving from Spain to self-isolate for 14 days was based on Spain’s recent national surge in coronavirus cases.

Gonzalez Laya told Radio Euskadi on Thursday that some Spanish regions are not badly affected, and suggested Britain could allow “travel corridors” between those regions and the UK.

On Wednesday, Spain reported its highest daily number of new coronavirus infections in almost three months, with 1,153. However, the Balearic Islands, including vacation hotspots such as Ibiza and Mallorca, had one new case while the Canary Islands, another popular destination for British tourists, had seven, AP reports.

