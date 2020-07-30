 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Authorities in Australia’s Victoria state make masks compulsory for all

30 Jul, 2020 15:54
Police officers in protective face masks patrol a street in Melbourne after it became the first city in Australia to enforce mask-wearing in public, July 23, 2020. © Reuters / Sandra Sanders

Victoria state, seen as Australia’s coronavirus hot spot will make wearing masks compulsory after reporting a record 723 new cases on Thursday.

Masks have been compulsory for the past week in the state capital, Melbourne, Australia’s second-largest city with 5 million people, and a neighboring semi-rural district.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said masks or similar face coverings will become compulsory across the state starting late Sunday.

Melbourne and neighboring Mitchell Shire are half way through a six-week lockdown, which Andrews said could be extended, AP reports. Health authorities had expected the infection rate would have plateaued by now.

