Authorities in Australia’s Victoria state make masks compulsory for all

Victoria state, seen as Australia’s coronavirus hot spot will make wearing masks compulsory after reporting a record 723 new cases on Thursday.

Masks have been compulsory for the past week in the state capital, Melbourne, Australia’s second-largest city with 5 million people, and a neighboring semi-rural district.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said masks or similar face coverings will become compulsory across the state starting late Sunday.

Melbourne and neighboring Mitchell Shire are half way through a six-week lockdown, which Andrews said could be extended, AP reports. Health authorities had expected the infection rate would have plateaued by now.